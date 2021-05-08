Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH stock opened at $132.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.