Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 928 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,238,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,709,000.

TIP stock opened at $127.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

