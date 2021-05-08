Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 19,587 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,606 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

