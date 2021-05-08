Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 864,162 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after acquiring an additional 314,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

CPB stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

