Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 74.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,082 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $13,376,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

