Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 255.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HE opened at $45.19 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

