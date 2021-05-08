American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

