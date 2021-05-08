Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

