BASIC Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. BASIC has a total market cap of $41.06 million and approximately $759,211.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00081476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00064995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00102839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.25 or 0.00764795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.11 or 0.09010569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

