Quantstamp Market Capitalization Hits $68.16 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $68.16 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00081476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00064995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00102839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.25 or 0.00764795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.11 or 0.09010569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

