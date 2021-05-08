Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,000 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 191.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $125.66 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -116.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

