Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.88

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 114689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

