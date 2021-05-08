Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.