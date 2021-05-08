Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $264 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.23 million.
Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $24.16 on Friday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -345.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.
Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock worth $673,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
About Ping Identity
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.
Featured Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.