Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $264 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.23 million.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $24.16 on Friday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -345.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.06.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock worth $673,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

