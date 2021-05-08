Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Nevro updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NVRO stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

