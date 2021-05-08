-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,310,269.55. Following the sale, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at $26,796,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of -350.64.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

