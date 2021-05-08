Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

WRE opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,302,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $19,969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 374,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

