XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XPO. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.04.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $147.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.