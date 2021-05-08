Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.63

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 72.8% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $308.28 million and approximately $678.18 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,880.72 or 1.00507622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00705558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011632 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $749.23 or 0.01278905 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.40 or 0.00342085 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00015807 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00200619 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

