Credit Suisse Group Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $460.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $432.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.98. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $436.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

