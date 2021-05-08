Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $984,331.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,487,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,871 shares of company stock worth $29,736,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

