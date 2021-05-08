Credit Suisse Group Raises CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $157.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Shares of COR opened at $118.88 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,257 shares of company stock worth $5,387,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 28.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

