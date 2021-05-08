SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $159.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

NYSE SITE opened at $202.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $203.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

