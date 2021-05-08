Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

