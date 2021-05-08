Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

In related news, Director Lawrence Harris Silber bought 10,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

