Morgan Stanley Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks stock opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 148.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

