Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $614,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.