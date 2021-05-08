Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 9,880 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $79,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Yum China by 95,359.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 974,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

YUMC opened at $62.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

