Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0452 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 100.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $32.63 million and $98,857.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 231.3% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.92 or 0.01225460 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003049 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,061.72 or 0.97402634 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 178.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 722,461,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.