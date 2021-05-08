Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $4.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,880.72 or 1.00507622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00705558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011632 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $749.23 or 0.01278905 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.40 or 0.00342085 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00015807 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00200619 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005566 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.