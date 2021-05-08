Ethereum Gold Project Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 56.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 93.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $209,693.74 and $3.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00081950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00064352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00768903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.66 or 0.09022459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

