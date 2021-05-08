Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

