DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CONE. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.