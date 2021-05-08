Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Allegion worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Allegion by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Shares of ALLE opened at $141.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.