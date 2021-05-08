AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300,748 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

