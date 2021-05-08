DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $51.47 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

