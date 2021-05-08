TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,341,000 after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after purchasing an additional 545,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $223.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.54.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

