Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of Crocs worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,706,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

