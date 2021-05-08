Comerica Bank Sells 997 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.31.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $587.98 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $589.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,630 shares of company stock worth $5,554,942. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

