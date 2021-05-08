HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,545 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.