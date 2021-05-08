We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 5,112 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,403.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,022,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,326 shares of company stock valued at $28,655,510 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Shares of EW stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

