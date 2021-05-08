We Are One Seven LLC Sells 370 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $228.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.66 and a 200-day moving average of $198.01. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $151.54 and a 12-month high of $230.97.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

