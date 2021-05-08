Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

