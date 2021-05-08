Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%.

KRP stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

