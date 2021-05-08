Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%.
KRP stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile
Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
