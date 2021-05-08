NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Announces Earnings Results

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of DNOW opened at $11.53 on Friday. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

