Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.86 million-$74.85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.18 million.

Shares of LTRX opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.00. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.