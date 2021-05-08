Morgan Stanley Raises Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $320.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.60.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $275.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.31. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth $217,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

