Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in GP Strategies during the third quarter worth $193,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

GP Strategies stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. GP Strategies Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX).

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.