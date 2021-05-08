Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded at TheStreet

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

NASDAQ REG opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.08, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $66.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

