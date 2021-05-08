We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.68. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

